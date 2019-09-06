LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high school football season continues Friday night for teams across Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports team has you covered with the most comprehensive coverage of high school football games on both sides of the river.
Below are the scheduled games from around the area. Check back later for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Southern
|Atherton
|Webster County
|Breckinridge County
|Western
|Butler
|Fern Creek
|Central
|Apollo
|Central Hardin
|Eastern
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Franklin County
|Collins
|Fort Knox
|Eminence
|Fairdale
|Frankfort
|Iroquois
|Jeffersontown
|Elizabethtown
|John Hardin
|Bardstown
|Marion County
|Waggener
|Moore
|Spencer County
|Nelson County
|Bullitt East
|North Bullitt
|Ballard
|North Hardin
|Holy Cross
|North Oldham
|Shelby County
|Oldham County
|Meade County
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|duPont Manual
|Scott County
|Seneca
|Shawnee
|Bullitt Central
|South Oldham
|Male
|St. Xavier
|Trimble County
|Switzerland County (Ind.)
|Campbellsville
|Taylor County
|Bethlehem
|Thomas Nelson
|Moeller (Cincinnati)
|Trinity
|Doss
|Valley
|Kentucky Country Day
|Washington County
INDIANA
|Jennings County
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Brownstown Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Clarksville
|Charlestown
|Pickerington Central (Ohio)
|Columbus East
|Corydon Central
|North Harrison
|Vincennes Lincoln
|Floyd Central
|New Albany
|Jeffersonville
|Seymour
|Madison
|Springs Valley
|Paoli
|Silver Creek
|Providence
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.