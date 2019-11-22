LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 13 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Holy Cross
|21
|Newport Central Catholic
|16
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|36
|Crittenden County
|22
|FINAL
|DeSales
|41
|Bardstown
|7
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|38
|Paducah Tilghman
|28
|FINAL
|Central
|46
|Moore
|8
|FINAL
Owensboro
|Fairdale
Bowling Green
|28
|South Oldham
|14
|FINAL
|Male
|33
|St. Xavier
|7
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|38
|McCracken County
|2
|FINAL
|Trinity
|56
|Oldham County
|0
|FINAL
INDIANA
|Indianapolis Lutheran
|49
|West Washington
|0
|FINAL
