LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 13 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Holy Cross21Newport Central Catholic 16  FINAL 
Kentucky Country Day36Crittenden County 22  FINAL 
DeSales 41 Bardstown 7  FINAL 
Taylor County 38 Paducah Tilghman 28  FINAL 
Central 46 Moore 8  FINAL 

 28 South Oldham 14  FINAL 
Male 33 St. Xavier 7  FINAL 
North Hardin38McCracken County2 FINAL 
Trinity 56 Oldham County 0  FINAL 

INDIANA

Indianapolis Lutheran 49 West Washington 0  FINAL 

