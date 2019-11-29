LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 15 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Paintsville
|44
|Kentucky Country Day
|20
|FINAL
|Pikeville
|36
|Holy Cross
|7
|FINAL
|Bell County
|46
|Taylor County
|28
|FINAL
|Belfry
|15
|DeSales
|14
|FINAL/2OT
|Boyle County
|31
|Central
|14
|FINAL
Male
|48
|Tates Creek
|18
|FINAL
Trinity
|54
|North Hardin
|7
|FINAL
