LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 15 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Paintsville 44 Kentucky Country Day 20  FINAL 
Pikeville 36 Holy Cross 7  FINAL 
Bell County 46 Taylor County 28  FINAL 
Belfry 15 DeSales 14  FINAL/2OT  
Boyle County 31 Central 14  FINAL 

Male

 48 Tates Creek 18  FINAL 

Trinity

 54 North Hardin 7  FINAL 

