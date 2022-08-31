LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1)
This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male in last year's Class 6A state championship game. The Tigers come into the game undefeated while outscoring their opponents, 72-21. Male lost last week to Ballard for the first time since 2009.
Male running back Daniel Swinney has already rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns, while St. Xavier defensive end Micah Carter anchors the defense with 16 tackles. The Bulldogs haven't lost back-to-back games since 2012.
Center Grove (2-0) at Trinity (1-1)
This will be the third of four-straight games that Trinity will be going up against an out-of-state opponent. Center Grove is ranked No. 1 in Indiana's Class 6A, has won back-to-back state championships and is on a 30-game winning streak. Both teams also have a mutual win over Carmel.
Last week, Trinity only had 177 yards of total offense and didn't score a touchdown against Cincinnati's Archbishop Moeller. This could be the second year in a row where Trinity has a losing record through the first three weeks.
Eastern (1-1) at Fairdale (1-1)
Last season, Eastern dominated this matchup with a 35-6 victory but have a new offense around quarterback Kedon Ward and running back Quintel Thomas. In the season-opening win over Kentucky Country Day, Thomas rushed for 159 yards.
Eastern lost to Bethleham, 25-22, last week while Fairdale defeated South Oldham, 21-12, after losing to Beechwood, 36-0, to start the season.
Charlestown (2-0) at Clarksville (1-1)
Charlestown has been dominant to start the season, outscoring its opponents, 74-26. If the Pirates win on Friday night, it'll be their first 3-0 start since 2012, when they went 12-1. Last season, Charlestown defeated Clarksville, 60-14.
The Generals are led on offense by star running back Robert Lamar. In their week one win over Scottsburg, Lamar had 266 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 10 solo tackles on defense.
Bedford North Lawrence (0-2) at Jeffersonville (0-1)
In the last five matchups, BNL has defeated Jeffersonville four times with a combined score of 160-78. Both teams will be coming into this game looking for its first win of the season. BNL has lost by double-digits in each of its first two games.
Last week, Jeffersonville had a 21-10 lead against Seymour before falling at the end. In the loss, quarterback Nikolas Schindler threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while running back Zion Mansfield rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
