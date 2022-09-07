LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0)
One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in to the game holding opponents to under 20 points in each game so far. The Bears defeated Bullitt East, 19-16, on the road in the second game of the season.
Collins has been dominant on offense thus far, averaging over 46 points per game. This matchup will come down to if Spencer County can slow down Collins quarterback Kenyon Goodin, who has 11 touchdowns already.
Lexington Christian (2-1) vs Christian Academy-Louisville (3-0)
It's been nothing short of a dominant start to the season for CAL. The Centurions have outscored opponents 135-0 through three games. Seneca is the only other team in KHSAA to not have given up a point so far.
CAL quarterback Cole Hodge has been a steady presence on offense, with nine touchdowns to only one interception. But Lexington Christian is led by four-star quarterback Cutter Boley, who has offers from several schools, including Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and Mississippi State.
Bardstown (3-0) vs Elizabethtown (3-0)
Another matchup between undefeated teams, Bardstown and Elizabethtown have been led by their defensive play. The Tigers have given up 30 points through three games while the Panthers have only allowed 20.
Bardstown receiver Tyleeq Williams has 221 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. Elizabethtown's team defense ranks No. 12 in the state.
Charlestown (3-0) vs North Harrison (3-0)
Just barely missing the Class 3A top 10, Charlestown had the most votes for a team not ranked in the Associated Press poll. The Pirates picked up their 17th straight win over Clarksville last week with a strong 43-21 triumph.
The matchup on Friday night will put either team in the driver's seat in the Mid-Southern Conference as they're the last undefeated programs remaining. Charlestown quarterback Clay McClelland has 523 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
New Albany (1-2) vs Bedford North Lawrence (1-2)
Both teams come into the game with a losing record, but the Hoosier Hills Conference matchup presents an opportunity for someone to get back to .500. BNL picked up its first victory of the season last week with a comeback win over Jeffersonville on the road.
New Albany got blown out in its first two games but defeated Jennings County on the road, 27-21, last week. At one point, the Bulldogs were leading 27-7 but held on despite Jennings County scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
