LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
duPont Manual (6-0) at St. Xavier (5-1)
This is setting up to be one of the biggest matchups in the Louisville area this season. St. Xavier is No. 1 in Class 6A while Manual is No. 2. Both teams rely heavily on their defense with some of the strongest units in the state. But since 2004, St. Xavier has owned the District 3 series with a 25-1 record.
The Tigers haven't lost an in-state matchup this season and have only allowed one team to score more than 20 points against them. For Manual, the undefeated start has also come under a first-year head coach. The Crimsons allow 6.8 points per game, and Zah'Ron Washington leads Class 6A with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Ballard (5-1) at Trinity (4-3)
After starting the season 3-1, Trinity is only one win over a .500 record. The Shamrocks have had a tough slate of games recently, and it doesn't get any easier with a matchup against Ballard. The Bruins' only loss comes at Manual two weeks ago.
Mitchell Toney leads Trinity's defense with 10 sacks to pace that side of the ball. Ballard hasn't defeated Trinity since 1995, and Friday night could snap that 33-game losing streak. Gavin Willis already has 65 tackles on the season for Ballard.
Bethlehem (5-1) at Holy Cross (5-1)
Holy Cross comes into this game on a five-game winning streak, and, in its last game, defeated then-undefeated Providence (Indiana). But Bethlehem has the No. 5 ranking in the Class 1A poll while Holy Cross sits right behind them at No. 6.
Bethlehem is also on a five-game winning streak and has been anchored by quarterback Cooper Stone. He leads Class 1A with 1,620 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Seymour (5-2) at New Albany (2-5)
If Seymour wins this game Friday night, it clinches at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title. The Owls have won four-straight games but the Bulldogs haven't lost to them since 2016. New Albany has a six-game winning streak in the series.
It's been a bit of a down season for the Bulldogs, but they secured a road rivalry victory over Jeffersonville last week. Running back Elijah Jennings earned Best Play Week 7 for running over the Red Devils.
Corydon Central (3-4) at Providence (5-1)
After losing its first game of the season in Week 6, the Pioneers bounced back with a road win against Milan last Friday. They also received the most points in the AP Class 1A rankings without earning a top-10 placing.
The Panthers started the season 0-3 but have since won three of its last four games. in two of the three wins, Corydon Central scored more than 30 points. But the Panthers lost to Charlestown by 15 points last week.
