LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2) at duPont Manual (6-1)
Coming off its first loss of the season, Manual will look to get back in the win column with a district 3 matchup against PRP. The Panthers have won four-straight games after starting the season 2-2 and have outscored opponents 172-0 during the winning streak.
ZahRon Washburn paces the Crimsons on offense with 751 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to lead Class 6A. The loss to St. Xavier last week was the first time Manual had allowed more than 20 points scored all season.
Eastern (4-3) at Ballard (6-1)
Last week, Ballard became the first team not named St. Xavier to defeat Male and Trinity in the same season since 195. The Bruins snapped a 33-game losing streak to the Shamrocks and have only allowed double-digit points scored once this season.
But Ballard will have its hands full trying to stop running back Quintel Thomas. He has 1,227 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. It's the third-most rushing yards so far in the state. After starting the season 1-3, the Eagles have won three-straight games.
Woodford County (7-0) at Collins (6-1)
The undefeated record of No. 2 ranked Woodford County will be put to the test when traveling to Collins on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets have dominated with a strong rushing attack, they have four players who are top-50 in Class 5A in rushing.
The only loss for Collins so far this season came in a shootout with Spencer County who's 7-1. In the matchup against Whitley County, the Titans were led by Kenyon Goodin who had 201 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Eastern (1-7) at Charlestown (8-0)
After a late-season forfeit by Providence, the Pirates are now one win away from completing an undefeated regular season. Charlestown has been dominant on offense, scoring at least 30 points in every game except for the forfeit victory over Providence.
Eastern has only won a single game this season, but four of the seven losses have only been decided by single digits. The Musketeers are the only team in the Mid-Southern conference without a win.
New Albany (2-6) at Floyd Central (3-5)
Neither team has found much success, but this rivalry matchup will be the final tune-up for both teams ahead of sectional play. The Bulldogs won both games last season, outscoring the Highlanders 63-23.
In its last two games, Floyd Central lost both games to Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County by a combined six points.
