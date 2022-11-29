LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 14 of the high school football season.
With 81.5% of the vote, the Week 15 title belongs to Bardstown's Shannon Tonge. Tonge receive a punt against Mason County, faked a handoff and found room to run down the right sideline.
Tonge went 72 yards to the 3-yard-line, setting up a touchdown in Bardstown's 38-28 win over Mason County.
As a receiver, Tonge has hauled in 38 receptions for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Christian Academy of Louisville senior running back earned 18.5% of the vote. He ran for 71 yards for a touchdown in a victory over Ashland Blazer.
