LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
New Albany's Derrell Simmons and Dejon Winburn
Play No. 1 comes from the undefeated New Albany Bulldogs. On fourth down, Derrell Simmons hits Dejon Winburn over the middle. Winburn makes a nice spin move at the 5 yard line to get in for the score.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 after beating rival Jeffersonville, 26-7.
Silver Creek's LaShun Mays Jr.
Our second nominee is Silver Creek's LaShun Mays Jr. and his three-touchdown performance against Providence.
The Dragons offense has no outscored its opponents 109-21 this season.
Corydon Central's Bruce Smith
North Harrison got the win in the Big Cat Classic against Corydon Central, but Corydon Central's Bruce Smith gets our nomination with his 62-yard scoop and score to put the Panthers up 6-0.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.