LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Columbus East's Crase Bergman and Grant Cooper
We've got a big man touchdown alert! Columbus East's Mark McDonald reversed to Crase Bergman, who found Grant Cooper to haul in the touchdown.
The Olympians defeated Floyd Central 35-7.
Corydon Central's Tyler Fessel
Corydon Central lost 36-20 to Salem on Friday, but the Panthers' quarterback, Tyler Fessel, may win best play for this touchdown run with no time left on the clock.
South Oldham's Luke Oliveros
Luke Oliveros fought off tackles and weaved his way through the North Oldham defense and into the end zone for the Dragons' touchdown.
South Oldham topped North Oldham 47-21.
Vote for your favorite below:
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved