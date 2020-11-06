LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 12 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Jeffersonville's Ian Prinz
Jeffersonville pulled off another upset in the playoffs — this time 35-25 over New Albany — and a big part of it was Ian Prinz's 83-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Collins' Kenyon Goodin
Kenyon Goodin was able to keep his foot in bounds while hauling in this one-handed touchdown grab.
The first-quarter score helped Collins pull off a 24-21 victory over Shelby County.
North Bullitt's Zach Vorbrink
Exactly four weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to reduce swelling and bleeding in his bran, Zach Vorbrink was back on the sidelines Friday cheering on his North Bullitt teammates. Vorbrink said he felt good and is just about back to normal.
Vote for your favorite play below.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 12
