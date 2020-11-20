LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
St. Xavier's Parker Geayome
Best play one comes from St. Xavier, where the Tigers' Parker Geayome had himself a night. This 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown concluded the scoring in St. X's 37-0 victory over PRP and was one of three interceptions in the first half for the senior.
Oldham County's Sam Young and Jacob Davis
Young lets it fly to Davis for a 44-yard touchdown. The score helped power the Colonels to a 31-21 victory against George Rogers Clark.
Waggener's Josh Steineker and Desrick Allen
Waggener was eliminated from the 4A playoffs with a loss to Central, but this wide receiver screen from the Wildcats was worthy of a Best Play nominee. Josh Steineker passed to Desrick Allen, who uses a quick cut and a stiff arm to break free for a 70-yard touchdown to put Waggener on the board.
Vote for your favorite play below.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13
