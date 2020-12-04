Best Plays of the Week -- Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 15 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Holy Cross' Chaz Geraghty, JR Perry and Tate Gaw
Best play No. 1 is a double pass from Holy Cross' Chaz Geraghty to JR Perry, who then goes deep to Tate Gaw for a 56-yard touchdown. The Cougars' score tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. Newport Central Catholic went on to victory, however, 42-21.
Trinity's Armon Tucker
Play No. 2 comes from another dominating effort out of the Trinity Shamrocks: 56-0 over Dixie Heights. Armon Tucker showed off the speed and — shoutout to the offensive line — ran untouched for the 38-yard touchdown.
Male's Nic Schutte and Max Gainey
Nic Schutte threw a beautiful play-action deep ball to Max Gainey, who capped off the 33-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs are heading to the 6A semifinals again after defeating McCracken County, 40-13.
