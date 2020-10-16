LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Butler's Darieon Strawter
Butler fell to Saint Xavier 59-14 on Friday, but this 98-yard scoop and score by Darieon Strawter made it close early.
In stride, Strawter picked up the loose ball and returned it nearly the length of the field for a touchdown. Instead of the Tigers taking a 21-0 lead, the Bears only trailed 14-8.
Oldham County's Sam Young
Quarterback Sam Young did his best Bruce Lee impersonation on the way to the end zone for this rushing touchdown.
Bryan Station came away with a 25-20 victory, however.
North Bullitt's Cole Durbin
North Bullitt honored teammate Zack Vorbrink, who underwent brain surgery last weekend after suffering a concussion, and Cole Durbin's 50-yard touchdown run was a big part of the Eagles' 63-27 win over Jeffersontown.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
