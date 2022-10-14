LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins - On the punt return he takes it all the way for the touchdown as the Bruins win big.
- Kentucky County Day's Dylan Keene - It seems like Mason Leigh will score but Keene punches the ball out right at the goal line.
- duPont Manual's ZahRon Washburn - He gets loose for 53 yards and a touchdown, it was one of his four scores on the evening.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
Who had the best play of Week 9 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
