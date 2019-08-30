Best Plays of the Week — Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Clarksville's Robert Lamar
The Generals ended a nearly five-year drought Friday with their 54-18 win against Eastern (Pekin), so you know they're getting a nominee. Freshman Robert Lamar took a fourth quarter hand off, broke some tackles and showed off his speed for a 54-yard touchdown.
Charlestown's Marion Lukes
Eastern Kentucky commit Marion Lukes had two plays that could have been nominees during the Pirates' 21-14 loss to Brownstown Central, but WDRB Sports' Annice McEwan like this one better -- not because of the spin or the speed, but the flare at the end, although it did cost his team a 15-yard penalty.
Ballard's Josh Minkins
The Bruins got off to a quick start Friday against Male, and it was thanks to this fumble returned for a touchdown by University of Louisville commit Josh Minkins. The junior returned the ball 66 yards on the third play from scrimmage to give his team a 7-0 lead, but the defending state champion Bulldogs had the last laugh and walked away 41-14 winners.
Week 1's winner was St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith, who was on the receiving end of a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Doug Bodhaine during the Tigers' 38-7 victory over Desales.
