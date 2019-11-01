LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 11 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
South Oldham's Luke Clark
Clark brought the hammer down for the Dragons on defense against Central Hardin with this monster hit on a quarterback sack. South Oldham, now on a nine-game winning streak, cruised to a 43-7 win and enters the postseason with a 9-1 record.
Male's Jaylin Bross
Bross rumbled his way 34 yards down the sidelines and into the end zone for what would be a pivotal touchdown for the Bulldogs. Male bested rival Manual 22-21 in a thriller to wrap up the regular season.
Kentucky Country Day's Dorian Heard
Heard took a handoff up the middle and broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown. The Bearcats rolled Campbellsville 38-6.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week — Week 11
