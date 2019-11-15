Best Plays of the Week — Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Central's Keilion Hathaway and Jeremiah Thornton
Hathaway unleashed this huge hit to force a fumble, and Thornton recovered the loose ball. The takeaway was part of the Yellowjackets' dominant defensive effort in a 18-7 win against Franklin County to advance in the Class 4A bracket.
Trinity's Nathan McElroy and Brad West
McElroy did some work on this play. Under a lot of pressure, the quarterback scrambled, finally looked downfield and found West, who took the ball 57 yards to the house. The touchdown was one of many for the Shamrocks, who defeated Ballard 42-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Holy Cross' Chaz Geragthy and Graham Carnes
Geragthy found Carnes heading toward the end zone and let the ball fly. The wideout hauls in the catch and, 70 yards later, he was in the end zone. The Cougars improved to 11-2 on the season with a 34-13 win over Bethlehem.
