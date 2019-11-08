LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 12 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Ballard's Jayden Farmer
This play almost makes you not want to haul in an interception. Eastern's Aiden Lewis picked off a pass and got blasted by Ballard's Jayden Farmer. The Bruins picked up the win despite the turnover, cruising to a 45-6 victory against the Eagles.
Central's Vernon Duncan and Von Johnson
Central kicked off its postseason with a 44-point shutout victory against Shelby County, and one of the biggest highlights was Vernon Duncan connecting with Von Johnson on this deep ball for a touchdown.
Jeffersonville's Anthony Mack
Jeffersonville lost 31-7 to Floyd Central on Friday, but Anthony Mack could win the Best Play for this spectacular effort on a blocked field goal. Mack picked the loose ball and took it 89 yards to the house.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week — Week 12
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.