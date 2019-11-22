Best Plays of the Week — Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Trinity's Parker Ely
Oldham County back to punt, but it's a fake. Trinity's Ely picks off a fellow Parker, Old County's Parker Caudill, and the takeaway set up a Shamrocks touchdown. Trinity cruised to 56-0 win and will play North Hardin next week in the Class 6A semifinals.
Male's Elijah Parrish and Vincel Anthony
Parrish found Anthony for this touchdown pass, which gave Male a 13-0 lead over St. X heading into halftime. The Bulldogs went on to win 33-7 over the Tigers to improve to 13-0 on the season and will host Tates Creek next week with a berth in the Class 6A State Championship on the line.
Kentucky Country Day's Nick Smith
This 32-yard touchdown run from Smith gave undefeated KCD a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. The final margin of victory over Crittendon County on Friday? Two scores. The Bearcats will host Paintsville next week in the Class 1A semifinals.
