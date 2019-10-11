LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker
Walker, who was our Week 7 Best Play winner, is back to defend his title. It's not a kickoff return touchdown this time, though. Instead, Walker pulled off this interception returned for a touchdown in the 22-13 win against Silver Creek.
Trinity's Kyle Feger
Stepping in for a couple of injured running backs, Feger had himself a night. This 34-yard touchdown run was the first of a two-TD game for the junior, who rushed for 239 yards on 26 carries. The Shamrocks cruised to a 45-7 win against Ballard.
DeSales' James Johnson
Not the best job by our cameraman here, but Johnson needs some love for a 73-yard touchdown run against Christian Academy. The Colts pulled out a tough 35-28 win over the Centurions in double overtime.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 8
