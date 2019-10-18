Best Plays of the Week — Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven
Jennings County was back to punt when New Albany's Davaugn Stovall broke through the line to block the kick, and the ball went right into the arms of Brendon Sandven. Sandven took the blocked punt back 35 yards for the score, and the Bulldogs went on to win 42-20.
Male's Izayah Cummings
During Friday's 34-21 win against Fern Creek, Male quarterback Elijah Parrish threw the ball to a spot on the field, and Cummings, one of the state's top receivers, stretched out to make the catch for a gain of 23 yards.
Jeffersonville's Isaac Findley
Jeffersonville lost 23-20 to Bedford North Lawrence tonight, but the Red Devils were winning 20-0 after Findley brought the opening kickoff of the second half back 81 yards for a touchdown.
