Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Kentucky Country Day's Dorian Heard and Nick Smith
Heard reversed to Smith, who threw back to Heard, and he took it in from 25 yards out for the score and found the camera in the end zone. The trick play highlighted the Bearcats' 62-13 trouncing of Eminence to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Ballard's Jayden Farmer
Ballard lost in overtime to Scott County, but Farmer was incredible for the Bruins. It looks as if he's going to be tackled here, but the refs didn't call him down. This was one of Farmer's three scores on the evening, and he added 373 yards to go along with the scores.
Clarkesville's Dae'von Fuqua
Fuqua did pretty well with this high snap. Drops it, recovers it and still has time to look for a receiver. He found Robert Lamar in the end zone for a Clarksville touchdown. The Generals fell in a playoff game to Providence, however, 14-8.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 10
