Central's Vernon Duncan and Von Johnson win Best Play of Week 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 12 of the high school football season.
With 92% of the vote, Central High School quarterback Vernon Duncan and wide receiver Von Johnson are your Week 12 winners for this long touchdown pass during the Yellowjackets' 44-0 win against Shelby County to begin the postseason.
Central will travel to Franklin County for a Class 4A second-round playoff matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Duncan and Johnson join South Oldham's Luke Clark, Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua and Robert Lamar, New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Stay tuned for our Week 13 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.