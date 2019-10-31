Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua wins Best Play of Week 10 for TD pass

Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua prepares to take a snap during a game against Providence on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 10 of the high school football season.

With 91% of the vote, Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua ran away with the Week 10 title for his touchdown pass against Providence. 

Fuqua did pretty well with the high snap. He dropped it, recovered it and still had time to find Robert Lamar in the end zone for a Generals touchdown. The score wasn't enough to give Clarksville the win, however. Providence emerged victorious, 14-8, and eliminated the Generals from the postseason. 

Fuqua joins New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.

