LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play from Week 2 of the Kentuckiana high school football season.
With 751 out of 1,199 votes, Clarksville's Robert Lamar brought home the Week 2 title for his 54-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the General's 54-18 win over Eastern (Pekin).
Lamar's long touchdown run was just one of many highlights for Clarksville, which snapped a nearly five-year losing streak with its blowout win over the Musketeers. The Generals will go for back-to-back wins against Charlestown on Friday.
