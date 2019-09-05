LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play from Week 2 of the Kentuckiana high school football season. 

With 751 out of 1,199 votes, Clarksville's Robert Lamar brought home the Week 2 title for his 54-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the General's 54-18 win over Eastern (Pekin). 

Lamar's long touchdown run was just one of many highlights for Clarksville, which snapped a nearly five-year losing streak with its blowout win over the Musketeers. The Generals will go for back-to-back wins against Charlestown on Friday. 

Best Plays of the Week — Week 2

You voted:

Stay tuned for our Week 3 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday. 

