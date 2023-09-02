LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.

Check out the videos below to see eight of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana.

St. Xavier 20, Male 10

Ballard 49, PRP 22

Kentucky Country Day 24, DeSales 23

Eastern 33, Fairdale 32

Fern Creek 27, Oldham County 14

Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 14

Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20

Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28

First Down Friday Stories:

