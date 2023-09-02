LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.
Check out the videos below to see eight of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana.
St. Xavier 20, Male 10
Ballard 49, PRP 22
Kentucky Country Day 24, DeSales 23
Eastern 33, Fairdale 32
Fern Creek 27, Oldham County 14
Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 14
Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20
Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28
First Down Friday Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.