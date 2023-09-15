South Warren against Manual.jpg

South Warren took on duPont Manual on Sept. 15, 2023. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.

Check out the videos below to see eight of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana.

Male 37, Trinity 20

Elder (Ohio) 31, St. Xavier 21

duPont Manual 38, South Warren 35

Bullitt East 13, Central 0

South Oldham 50, Oldham County 21

Fern Creek 53, Eastern 6

Providence 42, Charlestown 14

Floyd Central 42, Jeffersonville 7

