LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.
Check out the videos below to see eight of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana.
Male 37, Trinity 20
Elder (Ohio) 31, St. Xavier 21
duPont Manual 38, South Warren 35
Bullitt East 13, Central 0
South Oldham 50, Oldham County 21
Fern Creek 53, Eastern 6
Providence 42, Charlestown 14
Floyd Central 42, Jeffersonville 7
