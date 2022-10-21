First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Meade County Barren County   
Louisville Male Bullitt East   
Holy Cross (Louisville) Campbellsville   
Christian Academy of Louisville   Western Hills     
DeSales Mercer County  
duPont Manual Butler   
Trinity (Louisville) Eastern   
Kentucky Country Day Eminence    
Fern Creek Southern   
Bethlehem Fort Knox    
Central  Franklin County  
Carroll County Gallatin County    
George Rogers Clark Oldham County   
Bullitt Central Iroquois   
Elizabethtown LaRue County  
Marion County  Moore   
Nelson County Thomas Nelson    
North Bullitt Atherton    
Central Hardin North Hardin    
Owen County Shawnee    
Ballard Scott County    
Shelby County Waggener   
St. Xavier Pleasure Ridge Park    
Taylor County Adair County   
Doss Western  

Indiana

Bedford North Lawrence Shelbyville  
Silver Creek  Jennings County   
Scottsburg Corydon Central   
North Harrison Southridge  
Madison  Heritage Hills   
Charlestown Salem   
Brownstown Central Brown County  
Clarksville Eastern (Pekin)   
Mitchell Paoli  
South Spencer Tecumseh

  

 
Springs Valley Providence  
West Washington Eastern Greene  
Kokomo  Frankfort     

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags