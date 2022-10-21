LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Meade County
|Barren County
|Louisville Male
|Bullitt East
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Campbellsville
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Western Hills
|DeSales
|Mercer County
|duPont Manual
|Butler
|Trinity (Louisville)
|Eastern
|Kentucky Country Day
|Eminence
|Fern Creek
|Southern
|Bethlehem
|Fort Knox
|Central
|Franklin County
|Carroll County
|Gallatin County
|George Rogers Clark
|Oldham County
|Bullitt Central
|Iroquois
|Elizabethtown
|LaRue County
|Marion County
|Moore
|Nelson County
|Thomas Nelson
|North Bullitt
|Atherton
|Central Hardin
|North Hardin
|Owen County
|Shawnee
|Ballard
|Scott County
|Shelby County
|Waggener
|St. Xavier
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Taylor County
|Adair County
|Doss
|Western
Indiana
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Shelbyville
|Silver Creek
|Jennings County
|Scottsburg
|Corydon Central
|North Harrison
|Southridge
|Madison
|Heritage Hills
|Charlestown
|Salem
|Brownstown Central
|Brown County
|Clarksville
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Mitchell
|Paoli
|South Spencer
|Tecumseh
|Springs Valley
|Providence
|West Washington
|Eastern Greene
|Kokomo
|Frankfort
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.