LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 13. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Campbellsville
|Bethlehem
|Crittenden County
|Kentucky County Day
|Dayton
|Carroll County
|Beechwood
|Nelson County
|Bardstown
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Elizabethtown
|Hart County
|Union County
|North Oldham
|Central
|Spencer County
|Franklin County
|Seneca
|South Oldham
|Ballard
|Ryle
|Bullitt East
|duPont Manual
|Daviess County
|Central Hardin
|Meade County
|Henderson County
|Trinity
|Simon Kenton
|St. Xavier
|Male
|Fairdale
|Atherton
Indiana
|Indy Lutheran
|Providence
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.