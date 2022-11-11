First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 13. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Holy Cross (Louisville) Campbellsville   
Bethlehem Crittenden County  
Kentucky County Day Dayton  
Carroll County Beechwood  
Nelson County Bardstown  
Christian Academy of Louisville  Elizabethtown  
Hart County Union County  
North Oldham Central   
Spencer County Franklin County  
Seneca South Oldham  
Ballard Ryle  
Bullitt East duPont Manual  
Daviess County Central Hardin  
Meade County Henderson County   
Trinity  Simon Kenton  
St. Xavier Male  
Fairdale Atherton  

Indiana

Indy Lutheran Providence  

