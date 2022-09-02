First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Atherton  Southern   
Bowling Green Pleasure Ridge Park  
Bullitt East  North Bullitt   
Central   Butler   
Christian Academy of Louisville Bullitt Central  
Collins Jeffersontown  
Doss   Valley   
Elizabethtown John Hardin    
Eastern Fairdale  
Holy Cross (Louisville) North Oldham   
St. Xavier Louisville Male      
DeSales Meade County   
Nelson County Shawnee      

duPont Manual

 North Hardin   
Henry County Owen County  
Seneca Iroquois  
Ballard South Oldham   
Spencer County Taylor County  
Waggener Moore    
Central Hardin Apollo  
Bardstown Marion County   
Campbellsville Metcalfe County    
Eminence Fort Knox   
Green County Hart County   
Kentucky Country Day Washington County  

Indiana

Jeffersonville  Bedford North Lawrence  
Charlestown  Clarksville    
Crawford County Perry Central  
Eastern (Pekin) Brownstown Central    
Floyd Central Silver Creek  
Mitchell West Washington   
New Albany Jennings County  
North Harrison Corydon Central   
Paoli Springs Valley   
Salem Scottsburg   
Seymour Columbus East  
Center Grove Trinity (Louisville)    
Oak Hill Eastbrook  

