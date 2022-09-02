LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Atherton
|Southern
|Bowling Green
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Bullitt East
|North Bullitt
|Central
|Butler
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Bullitt Central
|Collins
|Jeffersontown
|Doss
|Valley
|Elizabethtown
|John Hardin
|Eastern
|Fairdale
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|North Oldham
|St. Xavier
|Louisville Male
|DeSales
|Meade County
|Nelson County
|Shawnee
duPont Manual
|North Hardin
|Henry County
|Owen County
|Seneca
|Iroquois
|Ballard
|South Oldham
|Spencer County
|Taylor County
|Waggener
|Moore
|Central Hardin
|Apollo
|Bardstown
|Marion County
|Campbellsville
|Metcalfe County
|Eminence
|Fort Knox
|Green County
|Hart County
|Kentucky Country Day
|Washington County
Indiana
|Jeffersonville
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Charlestown
|Clarksville
|Crawford County
|Perry Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Brownstown Central
|Floyd Central
|Silver Creek
|Mitchell
|West Washington
|New Albany
|Jennings County
|North Harrison
|Corydon Central
|Paoli
|Springs Valley
|Salem
|Scottsburg
|Seymour
|Columbus East
|Center Grove
|Trinity (Louisville)
|Oak Hill
|Eastbrook
