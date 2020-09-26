First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area. 

Below are all the final scores for Week 6. Due to Jefferson County's curfew running from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Monday, the following games that were scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled.

  • Bullitt Central vs. Fairdale -- 11 a.m. Saturday
  • Frederick Douglas vs. Ballard -- 11. a.m. Saturday
  • Iroquois vs. Doss -- 11 a.m. Saturday
  • Carroll County vs. Shawnee -- 11 a.m. Saturday
  • duPont Manual vs. North Bullitt -- 11 a.m. Saturday
  • Kentucky Country Day vs. Southern -- 11 a.m. Saturday
  • Central vs. Meade County -- noon Saturday
  • Seneca vs. Atherton -- 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Male vs. Butler -- 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Western vs. Pleasure Ridge Park -- 1 p.m. Sunday
  • John Hardin vs. Valley -- 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Trinity vs. St. Xavier -- Oct. 2
  • Waggener vs. North Oldham -- Oct. 2
  • South Oldham vs. Jeffersontown -- Oct. 30
  • Fern Creek vs. Eastern -- Nov. 6

KENTUCKY

Eminence 35 Paris 34FINAL
Grayson County 34 Muhlenberg County 0 FINAL
Collins 21Madison Southern 13 FINAL
North Hardin 40 Bullitt East 0 FINAL
Taylor County 49Casey County 7 FINAL
Elizabethtown  76Nelson County  0 FINAL
Mercer County 31Christian Academy of Louisville 28 FINAL
Bethlehem 44Lynn Camp 7  FINAL
Oldham County 17Campbell County 14  FINAL
South Oldham 47North Oldham 21 FINAL
Holy Cross  35Providence (Ind.)  28  FINAL 
Bardstown  58LaRue County 16 FINAL
Sayre 40 Trimble County 0 FINAL
Spencer County  50Marion County 27 FINAL
Washington County 29 Thomas Nelson 13 FINAL
Carroll County Shawnee  CANCELED 
Fairdale 74 Bullitt Central 34  FINAL
Frederick Douglas 49Ballard 21 FINAL
Doss 26 Iroquois  6 FINAL
duPont Manual 48North Bullitt 21 FINAL
Kentucky Country Day 37Southern 22 FINAL
Central 30Meade County  0 FINAL

Male

 56Butler  0 FINAL
Atherton 38Seneca  0 FINAL
Western PRP  
John Hardin Valley  

INDIANA

Terre Haute South 56 Bedford North Lawrence14 FINAL 
Brownstown Central  43 Seymour  42 FINAL
Scottsburg 24Charlestown 14 FINAL
Silver Creek 70 Clarksville 0 FINAL
Columbus East 35 Floyd Central  7 FINAL
Salem 36 Corydon Central 20 FINAL 
North Harrison 42 Eastern Pekin 0 FINAL
Madison 55 Mitchell 
 20 FINAL
Jennings County 21 Connersville 18 FINAL
Evansville Central 24Jasper 17 FINAL
Heritage 33Tri-County
 7 FINAL
Paoli 48 Indy Shortridge
 8 FINAL
West Washington 65 North Central 0 FINAL

