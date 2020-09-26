LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 6. Due to Jefferson County's curfew running from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Monday, the following games that were scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled.
- Bullitt Central vs. Fairdale -- 11 a.m. Saturday
- Frederick Douglas vs. Ballard -- 11. a.m. Saturday
- Iroquois vs. Doss -- 11 a.m. Saturday
- Carroll County vs. Shawnee -- 11 a.m. Saturday
- duPont Manual vs. North Bullitt -- 11 a.m. Saturday
- Kentucky Country Day vs. Southern -- 11 a.m. Saturday
- Central vs. Meade County -- noon Saturday
- Seneca vs. Atherton -- 3 p.m. Saturday
- Male vs. Butler -- 3 p.m. Saturday
- Western vs. Pleasure Ridge Park -- 1 p.m. Sunday
- John Hardin vs. Valley -- 3 p.m. Sunday
- Trinity vs. St. Xavier -- Oct. 2
- Waggener vs. North Oldham -- Oct. 2
- South Oldham vs. Jeffersontown -- Oct. 30
- Fern Creek vs. Eastern -- Nov. 6
KENTUCKY
|Eminence
|35
|Paris
|34
|FINAL
|Grayson County
|34
|Muhlenberg County
|0
|FINAL
|Collins
|21
|Madison Southern
|13
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|40
|Bullitt East
|0
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|49
|Casey County
|7
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|76
|Nelson County
|0
|FINAL
|Mercer County
|31
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|28
|FINAL
|Bethlehem
|44
|Lynn Camp
|7
|FINAL
|Oldham County
|17
|Campbell County
|14
|FINAL
|South Oldham
|47
|North Oldham
|21
|FINAL
|Holy Cross
|35
|Providence (Ind.)
|28
|FINAL
|Bardstown
|58
|LaRue County
|16
|FINAL
|Sayre
|40
|Trimble County
|0
|FINAL
|Spencer County
|50
|Marion County
|27
|FINAL
|Washington County
|29
|Thomas Nelson
|13
|FINAL
|Carroll County
|Shawnee
|CANCELED
|Fairdale
|74
|Bullitt Central
|34
|FINAL
|Frederick Douglas
|49
|Ballard
|21
|FINAL
|Doss
|26
|Iroquois
|6
|FINAL
|duPont Manual
|48
|North Bullitt
|21
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|37
|Southern
|22
|FINAL
|Central
|30
|Meade County
|0
|FINAL
Male
|56
|Butler
|0
|FINAL
|Atherton
|38
|Seneca
|0
|FINAL
|Western
|PRP
|John Hardin
|Valley
INDIANA
|Terre Haute South
|56
|Bedford North Lawrence
|14
|FINAL
|Brownstown Central
|43
|Seymour
|42
|FINAL
|Scottsburg
|24
|Charlestown
|14
|FINAL
|Silver Creek
|70
|Clarksville
|0
|FINAL
|Columbus East
|35
|Floyd Central
|7
|FINAL
|Salem
|36
|Corydon Central
|20
|FINAL
|North Harrison
|42
|Eastern Pekin
|0
|FINAL
|Madison
|55
| Mitchell
|20
|FINAL
|Jennings County
|21
|Connersville
|18
|FINAL
|Evansville Central
|24
|Jasper
|17
|FINAL
|Heritage
|33
|Tri-County
|7
|FINAL
|Paoli
|48
| Indy Shortridge
|8
|FINAL
|West Washington
|65
|North Central
|0
|FINAL
