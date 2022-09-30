First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Anderson County  Jeffersontown   
Bardstown Nelson County   
Bethlehem Crittenden County  
Bullitt East  Danville    
Shelby County Central   
Central Hardin Barren County   
Christian Academy of Louisville  Henry County  
Collins  Whitley County  
Clinton County  Edmonson County    
Green County Campbellsville  
Taylor County Hart County   
Lexington Christian  Washington County   
Marion County  Valley   
North Hardin Meade County    
Spencer County Moore  
Franklin County North Oldham  
Eastern  Oldham County   
Roncalli (Indianapolis) Louisville Male  
North Bullitt Seneca  
South Oldham Atherton  
St. Xavier  Ryle   
LaRue County  Thomas Nelson  
Trinity (Louisville)  St. Xavier (Cincinnati)     
Covington Catholic  Boone County   
Frederick Douglass Grant County  
 

Indiana

Bloomington North   Columbus East   
Brownstown Central   Indiana Creek  
Corydon Central  Charlestown  
Crawford County  Paoli    
Floyd Central  Bedford North Lawrence   
Greenwood Christian Clarksville   
Jennings County  Seymour  
Madison  Cooper (Ky.)  
New Albany  Jeffersonville  
North Harrison  Silver Creek  
Perry Central  West Washington   
Providence  Milan   
Salem Eastern (Pekin)  

