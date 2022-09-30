LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Anderson County
|Jeffersontown
|Bardstown
|Nelson County
|Bethlehem
|Crittenden County
|Bullitt East
|Danville
|Shelby County
|Central
|Central Hardin
|Barren County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Henry County
|Collins
|Whitley County
|Clinton County
|Edmonson County
|Green County
|Campbellsville
|Taylor County
|Hart County
|Lexington Christian
|Washington County
|Marion County
|Valley
|North Hardin
|Meade County
|Spencer County
|Moore
|Franklin County
|North Oldham
|Eastern
|Oldham County
|Roncalli (Indianapolis)
|Louisville Male
|North Bullitt
|Seneca
|South Oldham
|Atherton
|St. Xavier
|Ryle
|LaRue County
|Thomas Nelson
|Trinity (Louisville)
|St. Xavier (Cincinnati)
|Covington Catholic
|Boone County
|Frederick Douglass
|Grant County
Indiana
|Bloomington North
|Columbus East
|Brownstown Central
|Indiana Creek
|Corydon Central
|Charlestown
|Crawford County
|Paoli
|Floyd Central
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Greenwood Christian
|Clarksville
|Jennings County
|Seymour
|Madison
|Cooper (Ky.)
|New Albany
|Jeffersonville
|North Harrison
|Silver Creek
|Perry Central
|West Washington
|Providence
|Milan
|Salem
|Eastern (Pekin)
