LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Bardstown
|Hazard
|Atherton
|Jeffersontown
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|DeSales
|Fairdale
|Doss
|East Jessamine
|Collins
|Eminence
|Frankfort
|Bullitt East
|Fern Creek
|Western Hills
|Henry County
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Bethlehem
|Moore
|John Hardin
|Kentucky County Day
|Berea
|Madison Central
|Oldham County
|Male
|56
|Southern
|0
|F
|Marion County
|Ohio County
|South Oldham
|North Bullitt
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Butler
|Gallatin County
|Shawnee
|North Oldham
|Shelby County
|duPont Manual
|St. Xavier
|Trimble County
|Carroll County
|Ballard
|Trinity
|Spencer County
|Valley
|Central
|Waggener
|Western
|Iroquois
|North Laurel
|Pulaski County
Indiana
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Madison
|Silver Creek
|Brownstown Central
|Charlestown
|Salem
|Providence
|Corydon Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Scottsburg
|Linton-Stockton
|Eastern Greene
|Floyd Central
|Jennings County
|Columbus East
|Jeffersonville
|Paoli
|Mitchell
|North Harrison
|Clarksville
|Seymour
|New Albany
|Springs Valley
|Perry Central
|Crawford County
|West Washington
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.