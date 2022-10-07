First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Bardstown Hazard  
Atherton Jeffersontown   
Christian Academy of Louisville  DeSales  
Fairdale Doss   
East Jessamine Collins    
Eminence Frankfort  
Bullitt East Fern Creek  
Western Hills Henry County  
Holy Cross (Louisville) Bethlehem  
Moore John Hardin  
Kentucky County Day Berea   
Madison Central Oldham County  
Male56 Southern0 F
Marion County Ohio County   
South Oldham North Bullitt   
Pleasure Ridge Park Butler  
Gallatin County Shawnee    
North Oldham Shelby County  
duPont Manual St. Xavier  
Trimble County Carroll County  
Ballard Trinity   
Spencer County Valley  
Central Waggener  
Western Iroquois  
North Laurel Pulaski County  

Indiana

Bedford North Lawrence  Madison  
Silver Creek Brownstown Central   
Charlestown Salem  
Providence Corydon Central   
Eastern (Pekin) Scottsburg  
Linton-Stockton Eastern Greene   
Floyd Central Jennings County  
Columbus East Jeffersonville  
Paoli Mitchell  
North Harrison Clarksville  
Seymour New Albany  
Springs Valley Perry Central  
Crawford County West Washington  

