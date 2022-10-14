LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 9. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Ballard
|Eastern
|Bethlehem
|Campbellsville
|Bullitt Central
|Western
|St. Xavier
|Butler
|Carroll County
|Owen County
|Central
|North Oldham
|Central Hardin
|Meade County
|Collins
|Woodford County
|duPont Manual
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Elizabethtown
|Russell County
|Gallatin County
|Trimble County
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Fort Knox
|Fairdale
|Iroquois
|North Bullitt
|Jeffersontown
|John Hardin
|Marion County
|Kentucky Country Day
|Frankfort
|Louisville Male
|Fern Creek
|Henry County
|Mercer County
|Moore
|Valley
|Nelson County
|LaRue County
|North Hardin
|Barren County
|South Oldham
|Seneca
|Franklin County
|Waggener
|Walton-Verona
|Shawnee
|DeSales
|Western Hills
Indiana
|Clarksville
|Crawford County
|Columbus East
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Charlestown
|Jeffersonville
|Jennings County
|New Albany
|Floyd Central
|North Daviess
|Springs Valley
|Paoli
|North Knox
|Perry Central
|Mitchell
|Providence
|North Harrison
|Salem
|West Washington
|Scottsburg
|Brownstown Central
|Silver Creek
|Corydon Central
|Culver
|LaVille
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.