LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 9. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Ballard  Eastern    
Bethlehem  Campbellsville   
Bullitt Central   Western   
St. Xavier  Butler    
Carroll County  Owen County  
Central  North Oldham    
Central Hardin  Meade County    
Collins  Woodford County    
duPont Manual  Pleasure Ridge Park   
Elizabethtown  Russell County    
Gallatin County  Trimble County   
Holy Cross (Louisville)   Fort Knox    
Fairdale  Iroquois  
North Bullitt  Jeffersontown    
John Hardin  Marion County  
Kentucky Country Day  Frankfort   
Louisville Male Fern Creek   
Henry County  Mercer County    
Moore  Valley    
Nelson County  LaRue County    
North Hardin  Barren County    
South Oldham  Seneca    
Franklin County  Waggener    
Walton-Verona  Shawnee   
DeSales  Western Hills    

Indiana

Clarksville Crawford County  
Columbus East  Bedford North Lawrence   
Eastern (Pekin) Charlestown   
Jeffersonville Jennings County  
New Albany Floyd Central  
North Daviess Springs Valley  
Paoli North Knox  
Perry Central Mitchell   
Providence North Harrison  
Salem West Washington

  

 
Scottsburg  Brownstown Central     
Silver Creek Corydon Central  
Culver LaVille   

