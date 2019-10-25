LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 10 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|DeSales
|39
|Mercer County
|23
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|Adair County
|North Bullitt
|Atherton
|Bethlehem
|45
|Fort Knox
|0
|FINAL
|Fairview
|Betsy Layne
|Iroquois
|Bullitt Central
|duPont Manual
|34
|Butler
|6
|FINAL
|Franklin County
|14
|Central
|12
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|7
|Central Hardin
|0
|FINAL
|West Jessamine
|Collins
|Doss
|54
|Western
|14
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|20
|Bardstown
|14
|FINAL (OT)
|Campbellsville
|Holy Cross
|Jeffersontown
|33
|Seneca
|18
|FINAL
|Spencer County
|John Hardin
|Kentucky Country Day
|62
|Eminence
|13
|FINAL
|Male
|50
|Bullitt East
|0
|FINAL
|Barren County
|Meade County
Marion County
|Moore
|George Rogers Clark
|28
|Oldham County
|26
|FINAL
|St. Xavier
|36
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|13
|FINAL
|Ballard
|Scott County
|Owen County
|63
|Shawnee
|8
|FINAL
|Somerset
|41
|Washington County
|6
|FINAL
|Fern Creek
|45
|Southern
|0
|FINAL
|Thomas Nelson
|40
|Nelson County
|7
|FINAL
|Trinity
|44
|Eastern
|0
|FINAL
|Shelby County
|34
|Waggener
|26
|FINAL
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|41
|Western Hills
|0
|FINAL
INDIANA
|Charlestown
|7
|Brownstown Central
|6
|FINAL
|Providence
|14
|Clarksville
|8
|FINAL
|Heritage Hills
|49
|Corydon Central
|0
|FINAL
|Eastern Pekin
|22
|Union County
|0
|FINAL
|Martinsville
|42
|Jennings County
|7
|FINAL
|Greenwood
|61
|Madison
|0
|FINAL
|Triton Central
|49
|Mitchell
|16
|FINAL
|Paoli
|66
|Switzerland Co.
|7
|FINAL
|Perry Central
|Tecumseh
|Gibson Southern
|Salem
|Lawrenceburg
|42
|Scottsburg
|0
|FINAL
|East Central
|42
|Silver Creek
|14
|FINAL
|West Washington
|28
|Springs Valley
|0
|FINAL
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.