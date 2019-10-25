First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 10 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

DeSales39 Mercer County23 FINAL  
Taylor County Adair County    
North Bullitt Atherton   
Bethlehem45 Fort Knox  FINAL
Fairview Betsy Layne    
Iroquois Bullitt Central   
duPont Manual34 Butler 6 FINAL 
Franklin County14 Central12   FINAL
North HardinCentral HardinFINAL  
West Jessamine Collins   
Doss54 Western14  FINAL  
Elizabethtown20 Bardstown14  FINAL (OT)  
Campbellsville Holy Cross   
Jeffersontown33 Seneca18 FINAL  
Spencer County John Hardin    
Kentucky Country Day62 Eminence13 FINAL 
Male50 Bullitt East FINAL
Barren County Meade County   

Marion County

 Moore   
George Rogers Clark28 Oldham County26 FINAL 
St. Xavier36 Pleasure Ridge Park13 FINAL  
Ballard Scott County   
Owen County63 ShawneeFINAL 
Somerset41 Washington County6  FINAL  
Fern Creek45 SouthernFINAL  
Thomas Nelson40 Nelson CountyFINAL  
Trinity 44 Eastern FINAL  
Shelby County34 Waggener26 FINAL  
Christian Academy-Louisville41 Western Hills FINAL  

INDIANA 

Charlestown 7  Brownstown Central  6   FINAL  
Providence 14 Clarksville  FINAL
Heritage Hills 49 Corydon Central   FINAL 
Eastern Pekin 22 Union County FINAL
Martinsville42 Jennings County FINAL   
Greenwood 61 Madison  FINAL  
Triton Central49 Mitchell 16   FINAL
Paoli 66 Switzerland Co.  FINAL
Perry Central  Tecumseh     
Gibson Southern  Salem     
Lawrenceburg42 Scottsburg  FINAL
East Central42 Silver Creek 14 FINAL   
West Washington 28 Springs Valley FINAL  

