First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. 

Below are final scores from Week 8 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Central Hardin Barren County  
Kentucky Country Day Berea  
Holy Cross  Bethlehem  
Fern Creek Bullitt East  
Pleasure Ridge Park Butler  
Waggener Central   
DeSales Christian Academy-Louisville  
East Jessamine Collins  
St. Xavier duPont Manual  
Meade County Elizabethtown     
Doss Fairdale  
Eminence Frankfort    
Shawnee Gallatin County  
Western Iroquois    
Atherton Jeffersontown  
John Hardin Moore   
Breckinridge County Nelson County  
Shelby County North Oldham    
Madison Central Oldham County    
Fort Knox Seneca
    
North Bullitt South Oldham   
Male Southern  
Ballard  Trinity    
Spencer County Valley  

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence  Floyd Central    
Silver Creek  Brownstown   
Salem  Charlestown   
Clarksville  Corydon Central   
Columbus East  Seymour   
Scottsburg   Eastern Pekin   
Jennings Co.  Jeffersonville   
New Albany   Madison    
Paoli  Mitchell   
Providence  Milan      
Indy Shortridge  West Washington   

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags