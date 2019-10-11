LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 8 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Central Hardin
|Barren County
|Kentucky Country Day
|Berea
|Holy Cross
|Bethlehem
|Fern Creek
|Bullitt East
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Butler
|Waggener
|Central
|DeSales
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|East Jessamine
|Collins
|St. Xavier
|duPont Manual
|Meade County
|Elizabethtown
|Doss
|Fairdale
|Eminence
|Frankfort
|Shawnee
|Gallatin County
|Western
|Iroquois
|Atherton
|Jeffersontown
|John Hardin
|Moore
|Breckinridge County
|Nelson County
|Shelby County
|North Oldham
|Madison Central
|Oldham County
|Fort Knox
|Seneca
|North Bullitt
|South Oldham
|Male
|Southern
|Ballard
|Trinity
|Spencer County
|Valley
INDIANA
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Floyd Central
|Silver Creek
|Brownstown
|Salem
|Charlestown
|Clarksville
|Corydon Central
|Columbus East
|Seymour
|Scottsburg
|Eastern Pekin
|Jennings Co.
|Jeffersonville
|New Albany
|Madison
|Paoli
|Mitchell
|Providence
|Milan
|Indy Shortridge
|West Washington
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.