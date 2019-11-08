LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 12 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Bethlehem
|46
|Campbellsville
|38
|FINAL/OT
|Eminence
|34
|Frankfort
|14
|FINAL
|Holy Cross
|49
|Fort Knox
|7
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|50
|Berea
|0
|FINAL
|Lexington Christian
|43
|Washington County
|14
|FINAL
Bardstown
|47
|LaRue County
|0
|FINAL
DeSales
|49
|Western Hills
|7
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|49
|Thomas Nelson
|0
|FINAL
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|34
|Mercer County
|14
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|40
|Casey County
|27
|FINAL
|Central
|44
|Shelby County
|0
|FINAL
|Franklin County
|50
|Waggener
|32
|FINAL
John Hardin
|35
|Spencer County
|21
|FINAL
|Bullitt Central
|49
|Doss
|26
|FINAL
|East Jessamine
|50
|Collins
|6
|FINAL
|Fairdale
|48
|Iroquois
|6
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|69
|Jeffersontown
|28
|FINAL
|South Oldham
|43
|Atherton
|6
|FINAL
Central Hardin
|42
|Meade County
|30
|FINAL
|duPont Manual
|42
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|22
|FINAL
|Male
|43
|Southern
|0
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|24
|Barren County
|0
|FINAL
|Oldham County
|60
|Bryan Station
|24
|FINAL
|Ballard
|45
|Eastern
|6
|FINAL
|St. Xavier
|28
|Butler
|8
|FINAL
Trinity
|63
|Marshall County
|0
|FINAL
INDIANA
Floyd Central
|31
|Jeffersonville
|7
|FINAL
|Triton Central
|20
|Providence
|0
|FINAL
