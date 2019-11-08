First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 12 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

 Bethlehem  46  Campbellsville38 FINAL/OT 
Eminence 34 Frankfort 14 FINAL
 Holy Cross  49 Fort Knox 7  FINAL 
 Kentucky Country Day  50 Berea 0  FINAL 
 Lexington Christian  43 Washington County 14  FINAL 

Bardstown

 47 LaRue County 0  FINAL 

DeSales

 49 Western Hills 7  FINAL 
Elizabethtown 49  Thomas Nelson 0  FINAL 
Christian Academy-Louisville34 Mercer County  14  FINAL 
 Taylor County  40  Casey County  27  FINAL 
Central 44 Shelby County 0  FINAL 
Franklin County50Waggener  32  FINAL 
Moore Valley  
  

John Hardin

35 Spencer County  21 FINAL
 Bullitt Central  49 Doss 26  FINAL 
 East Jessamine  50 Collins 6  FINAL 
Fairdale 48  Iroquois 6  FINAL 
 North Bullitt  69 Jeffersontown28 FINAL 
South Oldham 43 Atherton  6 FINAL

 Central Hardin 

 42 Meade County 30  FINAL 
duPont Manual 42 Pleasure Ridge Park  22  FINAL 
Bullitt East  Fern Creek   
Male 43  Southern  0  FINAL 
North Hardin 24 Barren County0 FINAL 
Oldham County  60 Bryan Station 24  FINAL 
Ballard 45 Eastern  6  FINAL 
St. Xavier 28 Butler  8  FINAL 

Trinity

 63 Marshall County  0  FINAL 

INDIANA

Floyd Central

31Jeffersonville 7  FINAL 
Triton Central 20 Providence 0  FINAL 

