First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. 

Below are final scores from Week 9 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Bardstown58 Thomas Nelson14 FINAL 
North Hardin55Barren County 12FINAL 
Oldham County41 Bryan Station28   FINAL
Bullitt East49 Southern 7  FINAL
Campbellsville48 Bethlehem 42FINAL 
Danville34 Washington County14 FINAL 
DeSales48 Western Hills13  FINAL
Ballard41 Eastern14   FINAL
Elizabethtown41 LaRue County FINAL
Eminence28 Berea21 FINAL 
Male34 Fern Creek21 FINAL 
Holy Cross55 Fort KnoxFINAL 
Kentucky Country Day61 Frankfort22  FINAL
Franklin County37 Waggener20  FINAL 
Mercer County 50 Henry County FINAL
Fairdale55 Iroquois22  FINAL
John Hardin24 Marion CountyFINAL 
Central Hardin43 Meade County FINAL
North Bullitt47 Jeffersontown 28 FINAL
Central28 North Oldham 0   FINAL 
duPont Manual48 Pleasure Ridge Park FINAL
South Oldham68 Seneca0 FINAL
Walton-Verona 42Shawnee 0  FINAL
St. Xavier42 Butler  6    FINAL
Moore31 Valley27   FINAL 
Bullitt Central54 Western22  FINAL
Woodford County24 Collins19  FINAL

INDIANA 

Bedford North Lawrence 23Jeffersonville 20FINAL 
Brownstown Central  39 Scottsburg  13 FINAL
Charlestown  35  Eastern Pekin  6  FINAL
Clarksville62North Harrison60FINAL 
Columbus East61Madison14 FINAL
Perry Central 29 Mitchell 14FINAL 
Silver Creek 28 Corydon Central 14 FINAL
Tecumseh61  Crawford County 12  FINAL 
Floyd Central  21   Seymour  14 FINAL
New Albany 42 Jennings County20 FINAL
Paoli 28 Indy Washington  26 FINAL 
Linton-Stockton   35 Providence7 FINAL
Salem 22   West Washington  6  FINAL
North Daviess 20 Springs Valley 7FINAL 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags