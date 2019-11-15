First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 13 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

 Holy Cross  34 Bethlehem 13  FINAL 
Kentucky Country Day Eminence  
DeSales 30  Christian Academy of Louisville 7  FINAL 
Elizabethtown Bardstown  
Taylor County Glasgow  

Central

 18 Franklin County 7 FINAL

John Hardin

  Moore  
Bullitt Central Fairdale   
St. Xavier duPont Manual  
Oldham County 35 George Rogers Clark 21  FINAL 
Male 27 Fern Creek 8  FINAL 
North Hardin 31 Central Hardin 7  FINAL 
Trinity Ballard  

South Oldham

 North Bullitt  

INDIANA

 Bloomington South 40 Floyd Central 14  FINAL 
West Washington 24 North Decatur 16  FINAL 

