LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Postseason play is in full swing for high school teams across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 13 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Holy Cross
|34
|Bethlehem
|13
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|Eminence
|DeSales
|30
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|7
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|Bardstown
|Taylor County
|Glasgow
Central
|18
|Franklin County
|7
|FINAL
John Hardin
|Moore
|Bullitt Central
|Fairdale
|St. Xavier
|duPont Manual
|Oldham County
|35
|George Rogers Clark
|21
|FINAL
|Male
|27
|Fern Creek
|8
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|31
|Central Hardin
|7
|FINAL
|Trinity
|Ballard
South Oldham
|North Bullitt
INDIANA
|Bloomington South
|40
|Floyd Central
|14
|FINAL
|West Washington
|24
|North Decatur
|16
|FINAL
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.