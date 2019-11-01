First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are final scores from Week 11 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Metcalfe County

 Atherton   
Bardstown 48 Anderson County14 FINAL 
Trinity 49 Bowling Green 21   FINAL  
Christian Academy-Louisville42Bullitt Central14  FINAL  
Oldham County 27 Collins 13  FINAL 
Male 22 duPont Manual 21  FINAL 

Eminence

52Fort Campbell 24   FINAL  
Bethlehem 20 Estill County
 18  FINAL 
Fairdale 48 Jeffersontown 21   FINAL  
Fort Knox 42 Caverna 22   FINAL  
Ballard 20 Henry Clay 7   FINAL  
Holy Cross 41 Walton-Verona 21  FINAL 
Greenwood John Hardin   
Kentucky Country Day38Campbellsville 6  FINAL 
Elizabethtown 39 Lloyd Memorial 12  FINAL 

Marion County

 50 Nelson County 21  FINAL 
Meade County 14 DeSales 10  FINAL 

Spencer County

 49 Henry County 28   FINAL  

Pleasure Ridge Park

 North Hardin   

Doss

 40 Seneca 20  FINAL 
Iroquois 58 Shawnee 0  FINAL 
Bullitt East Shelby County   

South Oldham

 43 Central Hardin 7  FINAL 
Southern12Valley 6  FINAL 
St. Xavier (Cincinnati) 35 St. Xavier 30  FINAL 
Taylor County 33 Bourbon County17  FINAL  
Moore 50 Thomas Nelson 21  FINAL 

Eastern

 26 Waggener 18   FINAL  
Adair County Washington County    
Woodford County 36 North Oldham8 FINAL 

INDIANA

Floyd Central 44 Bedford North Lawrence 30  FINAL 
Lawrenceburg49Charlestown 18  FINAL 
Center Grove 31 Columbus East 7  FINAL 
Providence 42 Eastern Pekin 16  FINAL 
Jeffersonville 23 New Albany 7  FINAL 
Triton Central 41 Paoli 8  FINAL 
Franklin 42 Seymour 0  FINAL 
West Washington 55 North Daviess 22  FINAL 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags