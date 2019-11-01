LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are final scores from Week 11 games around the area. To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
Metcalfe County
|Atherton
|Bardstown
|48
|Anderson County
|14
|FINAL
|Trinity
|49
|Bowling Green
|21
|FINAL
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|42
|Bullitt Central
|14
|FINAL
|Oldham County
|27
|Collins
|13
|FINAL
|Male
|22
|duPont Manual
|21
|FINAL
Eminence
|52
|Fort Campbell
|24
|FINAL
|Bethlehem
|20
|Estill County
|18
|FINAL
|Fairdale
|48
|Jeffersontown
|21
|FINAL
|Fort Knox
|42
|Caverna
|22
|FINAL
|Ballard
|20
|Henry Clay
|7
|FINAL
|Holy Cross
|41
|Walton-Verona
|21
|FINAL
|Greenwood
|John Hardin
|Kentucky Country Day
|38
|Campbellsville
|6
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|39
|Lloyd Memorial
|12
|FINAL
Marion County
|50
|Nelson County
|21
|FINAL
|Meade County
|14
|DeSales
|10
|FINAL
Spencer County
|49
|Henry County
|28
|FINAL
Pleasure Ridge Park
|North Hardin
Doss
|40
|Seneca
|20
|FINAL
|Iroquois
|58
|Shawnee
|0
|FINAL
|Bullitt East
|Shelby County
South Oldham
|43
|Central Hardin
|7
|FINAL
|Southern
|12
|Valley
|6
|FINAL
|St. Xavier (Cincinnati)
|35
|St. Xavier
|30
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|33
|Bourbon County
|17
|FINAL
|Moore
|50
|Thomas Nelson
|21
|FINAL
Eastern
|26
|Waggener
|18
|FINAL
|Adair County
|Washington County
|Woodford County
|36
|North Oldham
|8
|FINAL
INDIANA
|Floyd Central
|44
|Bedford North Lawrence
|30
|FINAL
|Lawrenceburg
|49
|Charlestown
|18
|FINAL
|Center Grove
|31
|Columbus East
|7
|FINAL
|Providence
|42
|Eastern Pekin
|16
|FINAL
|Jeffersonville
|23
|New Albany
|7
|FINAL
|Triton Central
|41
|Paoli
|8
|FINAL
|Franklin
|42
|Seymour
|0
|FINAL
|West Washington
|55
|North Daviess
|22
|FINAL
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.