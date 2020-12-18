LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Country Day head football coach Matthew Jones spearheaded the Bearcats' evolution from a program that once played eight-man football to a contender for the 1A state title.
KCD's run to its first football championship was stopped short Friday by Paintsville's running attack in a 38-7 loss at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
"I don’t think you can win the state championship until you’ve been there and seen it," Jones said after the Bearcats' first appearance in the title game. "I’m sure being here last year was a big advantage for Paintsville."
KCD cruised into the championship, winning its playoff games by an average margin of 37 points. The 7 points the Bearcats scored against Paintsville was the least since their 2018 playoff loss to Beechwood.
"Our guys stepped up defensively and was swarming to the ball and just doing all the little things that probably goes unnoticed," Paintsville head coach Joe Chirico said. "KCD’s a phenomenal team, and their running attack is just amazing. We were just fortunate enough to be the better team tonight."
Paintsville’s defense held KCD to 151 yards rushing on 41 attempts. The Bearcats threw the ball only 13 times, completing seven passes.
KCD finishes a historic 2020 with a 10-2 record — and reason to believe the next step is a state title, despite the loss of 13 seniors from this year’s team.
"I feel like the group that we have, especially E.J. (Dickerson) and Troy (Humphries, KCD freshman running back) and all those younger kids on the team, they really know how it feels and they’ll work to get back here," said Jalen Todd, a senior tight end and linebacker.
Paintsville finishes its championship season with a 10-2 record.
