LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 6 of the high school football season.

With 61% of the votes, the Week 6 title belongs to Seneca's Josh Labelah, who picked off Atherton quarterback QuaShawn Thompson then took it back the other way for a touchdown.

But Atherton ended Seneca's undefeated start with a 58-27 victory.

Pleasure Ridge Park's Santana Crayton had the second-most votes while Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn came in third.

