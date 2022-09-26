LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 6 of the high school football season.
With 61% of the votes, the Week 6 title belongs to Seneca's Josh Labelah, who picked off Atherton quarterback QuaShawn Thompson then took it back the other way for a touchdown.
But Atherton ended Seneca's undefeated start with a 58-27 victory.
Pleasure Ridge Park's Santana Crayton had the second-most votes while Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn came in third.
Best Play of Week 6
Who had the best play of Week 6 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
Related Stories:
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6
- Providence's Thomas Lynch wins Best Play Week 5 for rushing touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 5
- Providence offensive duo wins Best Play Week 4 for 70-yard touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 4
- Jeffersonville's Kyon Stevenson wins Best Play of Week 3 for pick-six
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.