LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 11 of the high school football season.
With 84% of the vote, South Oldham's Luke Clark won the Week 11 title for this monster hit on a quarterback sack during a 43-7 win against Central Hardin
The Dragons, now on a nine-game winning streak, enter Friday's postseason matchup against Atherton with a 9-1 record.
Clark joins Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua and Robert Lamar, New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
