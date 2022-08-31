TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County football is coming off the first district title in school history, but bidding for even bigger things this year.
Entering his 12th season as head coach, Mike Marksbury knew he had a pretty good team.
"We thought so," said Marksbury. "We were 9-4 last year. We made it to the region championship game. We won the first district championship in school history. We had a lot of kids coming back."
Among those coming back, a close group of 15 seniors, some of whom have played together since middle school.
"We stay pretty tight," said senior quarterback Gabe Bowling. "We all have fun, go eat breakfast in the morning on Fridays and everything. It's good. Our chemistry's there and we all just feed off each other's energy and it just makes us better."
"We've been together," said senior wide receiver and defensive back Brice Roark. "We have a great bond. Every Friday we go to eat together. It's a family atmosphere."
Spencer County knew Friday's visit to Mt. Washington to meet talented Bullitt East would be a major early test. They left with a comeback victory to go to 2-0 but still have a bit of a chip on their shoulder.
"Yeah, it sticks in my craw a little bit," said Marksbury. "I've had people call me and the first words out of their mouth were, 'Well what did Bullitt East do to lose it?' I get a little sensitive about that because we didn't play the cleanest game. We left some points out there too."
"We played better and harder," said Bowling. "They were all tired at the end and we were still going. That's what won it for us."
"We're working hard every day and we'll have a lot of doubters and we'll continue to prove them wrong," said Roark.
Next chance to prove them wrong is Friday night at home against Taylor County.
Related Stories:
- 5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3
- Ballard's special teams wins Best Play of the Week 2 for blocked field goal and touchdown
- First Down Friday Scores -- Week 2
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 2
- Eastern's Joshua Shipley wins Best Play of Week 1 for catch through contact
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 1
- First Down Friday Scores -- Week 1
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.