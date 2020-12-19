LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Trinity High School football team won its 27th state title and 15th under head coach Bob Beatty with a 28-0 victory over Male High School in the 6A championship on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Shamrocks, who defeated the Bulldogs 43-14 in the regular season, were led offensively by senior Brad West, who ran for three touchdowns and 103 yards in the win.
Notching a third straight shutout, Trinity's defense held Male to just five first downs on 141 total yards (111 passing, 30 rushing) and recovered a fumble in the second half that set up a touchdown. The Bulldogs converted just one of their 10 third-down tries.
The Shamrocks struck first when senior quarterback Nathan McElroy connected with senior receiver Collin Book for a 44-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McElroy completed 9 of his 16 pass attempts for 147 yards on the evening.
West scored his first touchdown from 4 yards out with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter to give Trinity a 14-0 lead, which would hold until halftime. The senior added 10- and 6-yard scores in the second half and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
Claiming the 6A state title capped off an undefeated season for Trinity, which outscored its opponents 429-48 over 10 games.
Male ends its season with an 8-2 record, both loses coming at the hands of the Shamrocks.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.