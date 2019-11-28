LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 14 of the high school football season.
With 88% of the vote, Trinity's Charlie Ely wins the Week 14 title for this interception during the Shamrocks' 56-0 win against Oldham County. Ely picked off the Colonels' Parker Caudill on a fake punt attempt, and the takeaway set up a Trinity touchdown.
Trinity will travel to North Hardin to face the Trojans in a Class 6A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will play the winner of Male's game against Tate's Creek at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the state championship at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ely joins Holy Cross' Chaz Geragthy and Graham Carnes, Central's Vernon Duncan and Von Johnson, South Oldham's Luke Clark, Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua and Robert Lamar, New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, fellow Shamrocks Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Stay tuned for our Week 15 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.