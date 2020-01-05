LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Triple Crown winner Justify is starting off 2020 with a major milestone: becoming a father.
Justify's first foal, a filly, was born Friday night from mare Foreign Affair at Amaroo Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, according to a post on Audley Farm's Facebook page.
Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown champ retired not long after his Triple Crown run due to an ankle injury. According to a report from horse racing site BloodHorse, the horse stood his first season at Ashford Stud in Versailes, Kentucky, in 2019 for an advertised fee of $150,000.
Audley Farm is located near Berryville, Virginia, but Justify's days-old filly will be classified as Kentucky-bred after Foreign Affair was boarded at Amaroo Farm in preparation for the birth.
