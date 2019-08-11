LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC appears to be headed full speed in the right direction.
After scoring a combined two goals in its past four matches, Lou City rolled past Atlanta United 5-1 on Sunday at Slugger Field.
Five different players scored for Louisville City, starting with a Brian Ownby header in the 16th minute off an assist from Abdou Thiam.
Let's take another look at that @kylottery GOAL: 1-0 | #LOUvATL pic.twitter.com/ZMSdovS24e— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) August 11, 2019
In the closing minutes of the second half, a corner kick in front of the goal found Pat McMahan, who gave Louisville City a 2-0 halftime lead.
Let's take another look at that Pat McMahon goal! Oscar > Alexis > Vibes > NET2-0 | #LOUvATL | @kylottery pic.twitter.com/hxfkSKUeTy— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) August 11, 2019
"We talked about scoring first and winning that first half and we certainly did that," Lou City coach John Hackworth said after the game.
1,2,3,4,5... #LouCity scores 5 goals to beat @atlutd2 5-1 Sunday. Let's hear from @hackworthsoccer: pic.twitter.com/B0OrNEdIpT— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) August 11, 2019
Atlanta made a comeback attempt in the second half with a goal in the 72nd minute, but Niall McCabe answered just three minutes later with a laser into the back of the net off a free kick to reclaim a two-goal lead for Lou City.
You need to see this goal by Niall McCabe again. | @KYlottery pic.twitter.com/th378HHls7— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) August 11, 2019
Luke Spencer and Magnus Rasmussen both scored within two minutes apart to slam the door shut on Atlanta and wrap up an impressive victory for Louisville, which has now won two in a row.
When there's a scramble around the ball, Luke Spencer is always level-headed. Check out this goal to put LouCity up 4-1. @kylottery pic.twitter.com/5tJOvAhriQ— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) August 11, 2019
"I've been saying it all season long, these goals were gonna come," Hackworth said. "We create too many good opportunities; I'm surprised we didn't have a few more going into halftime. ... When you get five like this and guys feel like they should have had another and another, that's a great thing."
Louisville City next plays Aug. 17 against Charleston Battery in Charleston, South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.