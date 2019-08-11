Louisville City logo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC appears to be headed full speed in the right direction.

After scoring a combined two goals in its past four matches, Lou City rolled past Atlanta United 5-1 on Sunday at Slugger Field.

Five different players scored for Louisville City, starting with a Brian Ownby header in the 16th minute off an assist from Abdou Thiam.

In the closing minutes of the second half, a corner kick in front of the goal found Pat McMahan, who gave Louisville City a 2-0 halftime lead. 

"We talked about scoring first and winning that first half and we certainly did that," Lou City coach John Hackworth said after the game. 

Atlanta made a comeback attempt in the second half with a goal in the 72nd minute, but Niall McCabe answered just three minutes later with a laser into the back of the net off a free kick to reclaim a two-goal lead for Lou City. 

Luke Spencer and Magnus Rasmussen both scored within two minutes apart to slam the door shut on Atlanta and wrap up an impressive victory for Louisville, which has now won two in a row. 

"I've been saying it all season long, these goals were gonna come," Hackworth said. "We create too many good opportunities; I'm surprised we didn't have a few more going into halftime. ... When you get five like this and guys feel like they should have had another and another, that's a great thing." 

Louisville City next plays Aug. 17 against Charleston Battery in Charleston, South Carolina. 

