LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Malik Williams, the University of Louisville’s top returning scorer and rebounder as well as it most experienced player, will have surgery on a broken bone in his right foot and is expected to be out for 12 weeks.
Louisville announced the injury Saturday morning. Williams, a senior, also missed the first four games last season because of a similar injury — a break in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
November 7, 2020
A surgical screw was inserted in Williams’ foot Sept. 23, 2019 to aid healing from that injury. He returned to play on Nov. 20. Williams averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games for the Cards last season.
This is a new fracture, which will be repaired by Dr. Andrew Hairston next week.
Williams, a team captain, is 6 feet 11 and capable of playing forward or center. The last remaining recruit by the Rick Pitino coaching staff, Williams has scored 604 points with 444 rebounds in three seasons. He was runner-up for Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season.
In his absence, Aidan Igiehon, Jae’Lyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski, JJ Traynor and Dre Davis could all earn more playing time.
Louisville is scheduled to open the season with five home games at the KFC Yum! Center, beginning with Southern Illinois Nov. 25.
